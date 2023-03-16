Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Cresco Labs Trading Down 0.5 %

CRLBF opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $469.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.96.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

