Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €31.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.60 ($37.20) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

DWS opened at €27.86 ($29.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($24.90) and a 12-month high of €35.30 ($37.96). The business has a 50 day moving average of €31.56 and a 200-day moving average of €29.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.