Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 15,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $486.68. The company had a trading volume of 134,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,755. The company has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.14 and its 200 day moving average is $492.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.