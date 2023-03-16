Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.