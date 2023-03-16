Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %
Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
