Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Trading Down 1.8 %

CPRT traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.21. Copart has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $71.68.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

