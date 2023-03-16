Contrasting Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and Huaneng Power International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $12.46 billion 1.82 $406.00 million $0.71 55.94 Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.23 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -2.81

FirstEnergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

81.8% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of FirstEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FirstEnergy and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 1 4 4 0 2.33 Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus target price of $43.89, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 3.26% 13.16% 3.05% Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10%

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Huaneng Power International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by FirstEnergy’s utilities. The Corporate or Other segment reflects corporate support and other costs not charged or attributable to the utilities or transmission companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

