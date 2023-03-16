Contrasting EQRx (EQRX) & Its Peers

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) is one of 985 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare EQRx to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EQRx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQRx 1 2 2 0 2.20 EQRx Competitors 4046 14820 41151 704 2.63

EQRx currently has a consensus target price of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 118.50%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 123.98%. Given EQRx’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EQRx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

EQRx has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQRx’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EQRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQRx N/A -18.43% -17.05% EQRx Competitors -3,337.42% -212.16% -37.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQRx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EQRx N/A -$169.09 million -5.81 EQRx Competitors $1.87 billion $244.11 million -3.22

EQRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EQRx. EQRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of EQRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of EQRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EQRx rivals beat EQRx on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

EQRx Company Profile

EQRx, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC. Its other programs in pipeline include clinical and pre-clinical stage assets, which comprise Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with metastatic breast cancer; EQ176, an anti-programmed death-1 antibody that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of patients with primary liver cancer; and EQ121, a selective janus kinase-1 inhibitor that is in various Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

