Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Short Interest Update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 135,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connexa Sports Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

Connexa Sports Technologies stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 114,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,887. Connexa Sports Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc designs and develops portable, affordable ball launchers, and other practice equipment solutions for all ball sports. It provides tennis players of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to practice anywhere and at any time. Its patented technology offers a ball launcher built into a wheeled trolley bag, which allows the user to control the speed, frequency, and elevation of balls.

