Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

About Connect Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 27,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,095. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.95.

(Get Rating)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Further Reading

