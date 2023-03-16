Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 7,486 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average is $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

