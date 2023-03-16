Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $20.19 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 337.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,426 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $20,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,044.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $65.20 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $76.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

