Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Compass Therapeutics

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares in the company, valued at $22,161,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,300. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,557,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 1,557,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 2,230,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,126,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CMPX stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 274,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.