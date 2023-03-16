Comparing Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) & Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 193.07 -$3.08 million ($0.01) -60.00 Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.29 $56.06 million $0.88 1.88

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Retractable Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retractable Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Retractable Technologies 21.39% 32.16% 16.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Invo Bioscience and Retractable Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Invo Bioscience on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

