Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $8.32. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 963,580 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
