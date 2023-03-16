Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $8.32. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 963,580 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 941,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,907.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

