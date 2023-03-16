Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $54.59 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 160.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,152 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

