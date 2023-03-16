CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COMM. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Trading Down 2.3 %

CommScope stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. CommScope has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Insider Activity

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CommScope by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.