Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 1,719,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,207,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

