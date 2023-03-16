CoinField Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.77 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $75.77 million and approximately $2,527.79 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

