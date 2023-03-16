Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Down 10.8% in February

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 816,100 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 914,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $42,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.35. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.