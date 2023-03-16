Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 70,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 117,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.