Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 70,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 117,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COEP. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

(Get Rating)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

Featured Stories

