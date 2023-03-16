CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. CNB Financial has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $431.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,967.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $404,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 4,356 shares of company stock worth $95,767 in the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

