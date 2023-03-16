Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of CLIN stock remained flat at $10.24 on Wednesday. 34,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,558. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 617,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $1,330,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

