Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 273.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,976. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

