Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 973,400 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 748,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 281,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 562,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Citi Trends Stock Up 0.5 %

Citi Trends Company Profile

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 69,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,905. The firm has a market cap of $202.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.