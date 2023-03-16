Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRUS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $108.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 89,612 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 74.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.