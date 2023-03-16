Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRUS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.
Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $108.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 89,612 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 74.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
