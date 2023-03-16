Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.74. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.
