Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Cineplex Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Cineplex stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CPXGF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates through the following segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location Based Entertainment. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

