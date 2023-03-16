Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Stock Down 7.2 %
CIDM opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
