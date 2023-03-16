Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

CIDM opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

