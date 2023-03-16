Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

