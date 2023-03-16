Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CDTX stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.