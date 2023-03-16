Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Up 7.7% in February

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 760,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 706,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.25. 319,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $253.29.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

