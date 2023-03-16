Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 823,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,904. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.