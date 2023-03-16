Chris Villavarayan Buys 34,440 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after buying an additional 5,107,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,517,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

