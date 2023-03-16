Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Chindata Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CD stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.54. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chindata Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chindata Group Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

