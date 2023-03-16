China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,710,400 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 12,133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of CGMBF stock remained flat at $0.35 on Wednesday. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Minsheng Banking from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.