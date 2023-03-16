China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of CGA opened at $4.17 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

