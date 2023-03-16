China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.46.
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
