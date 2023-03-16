China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

