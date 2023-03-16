Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (1.90)-(1.60) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $335-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.53 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Children’s Place from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.80.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
