Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (1.90)-(1.60) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $335-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.53 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Children’s Place from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,294,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

