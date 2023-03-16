Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.
Children’s Place stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.
PLCE has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Children’s Place from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
