Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Children’s Place stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLCE has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Children’s Place from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

About Children’s Place

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Children’s Place by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.