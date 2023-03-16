Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Shares Up 0.6%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. 703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.01.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

