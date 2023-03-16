Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Shares Up 0.6%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. 703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.01.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.