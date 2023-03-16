Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

NASDAQ CHK traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.25. 1,913,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

