Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 104.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

DUK traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,450. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.11.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

