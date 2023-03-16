Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 2,759 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,738,000 after buying an additional 712,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

SO traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,843. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

