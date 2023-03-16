Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,166 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,205,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

