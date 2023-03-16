Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 1.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

MAR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.01. 329,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

