Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,969 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of BCE by 25.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BCE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,121,000 after acquiring an additional 272,131 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BCE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in BCE by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,431 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.20. 250,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

