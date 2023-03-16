Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 521,220 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $19,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 309.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 440,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 376.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 361,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 777.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 295,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

See Also

