Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 10,706,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,671,568. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

