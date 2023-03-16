Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Bank of America

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.71. 30,732,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,208,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,823,200 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

