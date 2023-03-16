CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 4,054.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 7.76% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 471.2% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,433,000.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IMTB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.60. 16,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

