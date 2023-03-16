CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 2,255 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.92. 509,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,805. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

